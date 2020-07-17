Voters registration: Over 7 million Ghanaians registered - EC

General News of Friday, 17 July 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Electoral Commission has revealed that more than seven million Ghanaians have registered for the voters ID card as at Wednesday, July 14, 2020.
This means that the first four phases of the registration exercise have so far seen a total of 7, 279, 237 people receiving their voters ID.
According to the Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Bossman Asare, four regions constitutes 60% of the registrants who have successfully gone through the process.
These regions, he noted, are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, and Central regions.
Dr. Bossman noted that the Commission is expecting an additional one million to be registered by Sunday, July 18, 2020 which will bring the number to 8.2 million.
Also, the EC announced a break in the exercise on Saturday, July 17, 2020, which according to the Commission is for administrative purposes.
Meanwhile, the electoral body has reiterated that the results announced are provisional, adding that the actual results will be communicated once the registration ends in August.
Below is the regional breakdown of registered applicants
Ahafo – 144, 961
Ashanti – 1, 319, 498
Bono – 293, 284
Bono East – 262, 503
Central – 676, 484
Eastern – 694, 541
Greater Accra – 1, 524, 600
Northern – 434, 601
North East – 123, 715
Oti – 148, 111
Savannah – 126, 980
Upper West – 194, 894
Volta – 447, 254
Western – 440, 858
Western North – 196,819
