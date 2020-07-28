General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Voters registration: Let fairness prevail – Sammi Awuku charges EC in Volta Region

Deputy Minister For Youth and Sports, Perry Okudze & National Organiser of NPP, Sammi Awuku

The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Sammi Awuku has charged officials of the Electoral Commission in the Volta Region to allow fairness to prevail in the exercise.



According to him, fairness is the only way the country will be able to produce a credible voters’ register for the 2020 polls and beyond.



Mr Awuku together with the Deputy Minister For Youth and Sports, Perry Kwabla Okudzeto, the NPP UK Organiser, Kwame Boateng and Deputy NPP Director of Communications Kofi Agyepong last weekend were in the Volta Region to tour some registration centers



“We Want fairness to prevail and won’t compromise on our resolve to ensure we have a credible voters register. We won’t countenance any form of intimidation on our agents and executives anywhere across the country as they go about their lawful duties”, he warned.



Mr Awuku commended his party's leadership in the region and the various constituencies for their extraordinary performance in ensuring that only qualified Ghanaians who have attained the ages of eighteen and above get registered saying "your resilience and determination is simply admirable."



Visited places include, Ho Central, through to Ho West, Afadzato, Kpando, North Dayi and South Dayi.

