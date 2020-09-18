Regional News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: GNA

Voters register exhibition exercise underway in Hohoe

Some exhibition centres in the Volta Region

The exhibition of the Electoral Commission (EC)’s provisional voters register has begun in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.



The exercise will enable voters captured in the register to check their details by verifying their names, photographs and other particulars in the register.



It will also provide the opportunity for voters to make claims of omitted data such as name, age, or sex to be included in the register and also amend incorrect details, unclear photographs in the register or voters identity card.



A visit to some exhibition centres around 0830 hours by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) saw some centres already set-up with voters checking their details while others were yet to set-up.



Godwin Adzisam, Officer at the Divine Star Academy Centre, said a total of 22 voters had checked their details and none had problems or issues with their captured details.



Only a person each at the Municipal Assembly Experimental Primary School, Ahado and the Ghana Education Service (GES) District Office had checked their details as at the time of the visit.



The New Municipal Assembly Centre was not set-up when the GNA got to the centre and had three voters waiting to check their details, who declined to speak about the delay.



The exhibition exercise would also enable voters to know their polling station ahead of the election and object to the inclusion of names of unqualified persons on stated grounds.



The EC has also provided an electronic platform for voters to verify their details on the voters register by texting their voter identification number to shortcode 1422.





The exercise will end on September 25, 2020.

