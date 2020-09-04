General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Voters register: Where is the report from your investigations? - Asiedu Nketiah to EC

Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has demanded of the Electoral Commission to release the report on the investigations into the irregularities that marred the voters' registration exercise.



Shortly after the nationwide exercise, the EC conceded that the newly-composed voter roll still had minors and foreigners on it.



Jean Mensa, the chairperson of the commission made the admission and promised to investigate and clean up the register.



“We are aware that a number of minors have found their way onto the register and we are confident that the challenge process initiated at all districts throughout the country will help deal with this illegality and rid the register of those who do not deserve to be there,” she said.



But nearly a month on from the admission, the EC is yet to disclose the outcome of its investigations and Asiedu Nketiah is not impressed with the development.



The NDC scribe suggested in an Okay FM interview that the EC is dragging its feet because some members of the NPP were captured in the investigations.



“We are demanding from the EC that its investigations are taking too long. No one asked them to announce that they were going to investigate. They said it so they should let us know the report. We want to know how the Ivorians got into the country to register”.



“In the videos, we showed yesterday, some of the Ivorians said someone organized them and brought them to Ghana. Electoral Commission must tell us what happened. I believe they’ve regretted what they saw in the investigations”, he said





