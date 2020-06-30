Politics of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Voters register: Security in Northern region satisfactory – Police commander

The Northern regional police commander, DCOP Timothy Yoosa Bonga, has expressed satisfaction over security in the various registration centres in Tamale even though there are no personnel at most centres.



Speaking to Starr News at the Bagabaga demonstration center in the Sagnarigu constituency, Mr. Yoosa Bonga said that his tour around the various centres indicate there is peace and calm.



Meanwhile, checks by Starr News at various centers witnessed the absence of security personnel.



Reacting to that, the regional police commander explained that officers cannot be deployed to all centres but would be available if they are called upon at any centre.



He added that contacts have been given to the registration officers (ROs) to contact the police in case of any disturbances.



He also described the breach of COVID-19 protocols by people at the centres as unfortunate.



Mr. Bonga noted that sensitization of the people is necessary and must continue until they realize the importance of observing safety protocols.

