General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Voters register: NDC’s list of 10 areas with ‘missing names’

The NDC claims that several names are missing in the new voters register. File photo

Former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress have accused the Electoral Commission of scheming to tilt the processes towards the December elections in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



The party says the number of missing names in the voter’s register as seen in the ongoing exhibition exercise serves as evidence to back their claim.



At a press briefing Thursday, the NDC flagbearer said the party will not accept results of the polls if the anomalies are not corrected.



Below is the list of areas with missing as announced by Mr Mahama



1. In the Binduri Constituency of the Upper East Region, many cases of omission have been detected. At the Narang-Saago Primary School, not a single person out of four hundred and forty-four (444) registered could find their names on the register.



2. At both the Tempielim Primary School and Kumpalgooga registration centres, no name was found on the voters register despite the registration of 428 and 392 people respectively.



3. In 18 other centres in the same constituency, 6,341 names were omitted from the registration.



4. In Jirapa in the Upper West Region, a total of 2,057 names were nowhere to be found on the voters register in five centres.



5. At Klottey Korle in Greater Accra, 2,054 people who registered in some 12 centres, did not find their names.



6. In Krowor, also in Greater Accra, cases of duplicated card numbers were recorded in as many as eight centres and this affected 2,453 people.



7. In Ashaiman, the vigilance of our MP, Hon. Ernest Norgbey, and other NDC executives ensured the detection of the omission of over 21,000 names from the register, including that of the MP. In response to this, the EC presented a new register which was still short of 7,000 names, albeit this time with the name of the MP. In a clear case of subterfuge, the EC then presented another register with the name of the MP as though it was the earlier defective register.



8. In the Central Region, glaring cases of duplication of card numbers were also recorded in 14 centres in the Komenda Edna Eguafo Abrem Constituency. One such case involved my Running Mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



9. In the Volta Region, significant numbers of names were missing on the registers in some Constituencies. In Ketu South, 6,158 names were missing. In Anlo, 984 names could not be found. In Akatsi South, 426 names were omitted while in Ketu North, 260 names were not found. § Again, in Keta, 275 people could not find their names on the register.



10. In the Northern Region, instances of missing names have been recorded in Karaga, Tamale South and Tolon Constituencies respectively, which yield a total of 2,173 so.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.