General News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Voters register: Mahama’s reaction attack on Supreme court – Godfred Dame

A Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Dame has berated the largest opposition NDC leader, John Dramani Mahama for his comments on the Supreme Court judgment delivered on Thursday in relation to the EC’s compilation of a new voters register.



Supreme Court, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, ruled that the existing voter ID card and birth certificates cannot be used as proof of identity to register in the upcoming voter registration exercise.



The seven-member panel also cleared the EC to go ahead and compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections.



In a reaction to the outcome of the landmark case involving the NDC and the Attorney General, as well as the EC, the largest opposition Flagbearer said the development gives credence to the belief that the ruling NPP has targeted to systematically disenfranchise eligible citizens.



“We have been very clear in our minds that the decision to compile a new voters register was in pursuit of this long-held agenda, hence our efforts to stop the wholesale attempt to exclude vast sections of our population from the process to determine who leads them.



“This represents the handiwork of a desperate incumbent that on account of its very poor performance in government sees its political survival only through the prism of manipulation of the electoral process to exclude a section of Ghanaians who they suspect may not renew their mandate at the polls” Mr Mahama said at a Press conference on Thursday.”



But the Deputy Attorney-General in an interview on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM criticised the claims by Mr Mahama describing it as very unfortunate.



“Supreme Court has delivered its judgment that the EC can go ahead with the mass registration because the decision by the EC doesn’t infringe on the constitution in any way.



“Then the former President comes to say the NPP has prevented the people from being included on the voters register and that they are for inclusion.



“He was trying to attack the Supreme court, but he knew that when he goes directly to attack the SC he will be in contempt of court, so he was very evasive about the matter, rather attacking the NPP.



“But essentially what he did was to attack the integrity of the Supreme court judgment…and it's very unfortunate.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.