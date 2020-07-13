General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Voters register: Live by your oath, protect Ghanaians - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has called on the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians going into the 2020 general elections.



Mr. Mahama who was on tour of registration centers across some parts of the Volta region on Saturday made the call when he addressed the President and Chiefs of the Asogli Traditional Council in Ho.



He noted that recent happenings with regards to the deployment of the military into border communities in the region threatens the freedom and safety of the people as he accuses government for acting in bad faith.



“Government must ensure the safety of all but not some Ghanaians; when the President took the oath of office, he swore an oath to do justice to all manner of persons in this country and I think that this President must live by his oath and ensure that every Ghanaian who is eligible to be a part o this process is permitted to be a part of the process.”



The NDC flagbearer and former President also expressed satisfaction about the roles being played by the National House of Chiefs under the leadership of the Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV in strengthening the democracy and the peaceful co-existence of the people of Ghana as far as political events and discourses are concerned.



“There have been various occasions when it has required the moral conscience of the nation should speak when things are going wrong and I believe that is the duty of our traditional leaders, our religious leaders, Civil Society Organizations because the country belongs to us and if we succeed, we succeed for all of us, if we fail, we fail for all of us.”



“And so therefore, when we the politicians whose leadership is entrusted into our hands to lead the country, when we are going wrong, it behoves on these bodies that I have mentioned to be able to call us and tell us ‘where you are going is wrong’ and I think that since Togbe has entered that institution, at certain times that it has been required, they have not shed their responsibility, they have stood up as the owners of the land and drawn the attention of the leaders as to what is going wrong and I believe that this is what these institutions stand for.”



Mr. Mahama who is seeking a come back as the President of the country believes these bodies; the Traditional Authorities, Civil Society Organizations and Religious bodies in the country are key institutions that can help sustain, strengthen our democracy and aid in protecting the rights and freedom of Ghanaians.

