Voters register: EC officials struggle to control crowd at Ketu South

Electoral Commission officials at the Akuse Park electoral registration centre in the Ketu South Municipality are struggling to control the scores of residents who have stormed the centre for registration.



According to Starr New Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu, the residents are jostling over positions in the queue.



The Ketu South Constituency has a total of 254 polling stations but only few are undertaking the exercise on Day 1 and phase 1 of the exercise. As results, residents out of anxiety are massing up at nearby centres to register.



At the Akusa Park, there is a Veronica bucket and health officials deployed to screen the applicants but adherence to the social distancing protocol is poor as the electoral officials struggle to control the enthusiastic crowd.



So far, only 8 people have been able to go through the process since the commencement of the exercise delayed.



There is no security presence at the Akusa Park registration centre, the situation is same at the Global Church and the Old Timber, except for the Old Timber market registration center where there was one police officer.



Ketu South has become topical in the build of the registration exercise after reports military deployment to the area. The area is seen as the stronghold of the opposition NDC.









