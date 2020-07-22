General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Voters register: Disregard for Ayawaso Wuogon report cause of recent violence - Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Editor-in-Chief of Insight newspaper

Managing Editor for the Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, has condemned acts of violence at some polling stations across the country in the ongoing mass voter ID registration exercise.



Some acts of violence were recorded in some parts of the country amidst the ongoing mass registration exercise.



The acts were recorded in areas like Ejura-Sekyere-Odumase Constituency, Kasoa, Asutifi South, Tano South Constituencies, Dormaa West, Ho West, Fadama and Accra New Town.



The acts were reportedly as a result of clashes between the supporters of NPP and NDC which led to shootings, machete wounds on persons among others.



Speaking in interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Managing Editor for the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, expressed disappointment in the political parties for their involvement in the violence.



According to Kwesi Pratt, proper management of the report by the committee that was set up after violence erupted during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election would have served as a deterrent to others.



He noted that the disregard for the Ayawaso report sent a bad signal which birthed the recent violence at the ongoing voter register exercise.



“When the Ayawaso West Wuogon issue came and the recommendations by the committee, which was instituted to investigate the incident was rubbished, I sensed danger. If we had been keen on punishing offenders in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, the story would have been different. Their punishment would have served as a deterrent to others and the current violence would have been prevented.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.