Source: Starr FM

Voters register: Akufo-Addo embarking on ethnic discrimination - Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo of using the military to deny non-Akans in certain parts of the country from exercising their right to register and vote in the upcoming elections.



It comes on the back of viral footage where soldiers are seen purportedly asking non-Akans, particularly Voltarians, questions in queues at registration centres at Banda in the Bono region.



In a statement on Facebook, Mr Mahama said the President is deliberately embarking on ethnic discrimination.



“There have been many reports and video evidence, like the one in this post, of the President’s deployment and discriminatory use of soldiers to target our brothers and sisters in the Volta Region and wherever there are settlements of Voltarians and non-Akans.



“Executive power must not be used to foment ethnic discrimination and abuse as is happening under Nana Akufo-Addo. These calculated acts of “dehumanisation, disenfranchising Ghanaians and stripping them of their citizenship” must end. They will surely never happen under a new NDC administration because we will foster a spirit of peace and unity in our nation”.



He said a future NDC government will not discriminate among Ghanaians



This is not the Ghana our forebears toiled for and built! Each and every successive President left a peaceful, stable and united country.



The road President Akufo-Addo is taking our beautiful country through, using the military and party thugs to stop people from exercising their right to register and vote in the upcoming December elections, is dangerous and unacceptable.



As Commander-in-Chief, I will not use our military in such a partisan manner to terrorise our own people, and in matters that are purely civil and dwell in the very heart of our constitutional democracy.

