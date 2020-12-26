Politics of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Voters punished us for not jailing corrupt NDC officials – NPP Executive

play videoFrancis Ebo Mensah, NPP Greater Accra Regional Director of Communication

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Communication for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Francis Ebo Mensah has said in an interview that they were punished by a section of Ghanaian voters for not prosecuting and jailing corrupt officials of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).



“We could have jailed the corrupt officials of the NDC, but Nana Addo then realized that the country was in a mess so instead of going to the court he focused on the country’s economy,” Ebo Mensah disclosed.



“That is why he said that we cannot bring back to life the dead but when the economy is in shambles we have what it takes to bring it back. Nana Addo strictly focused on the development of the economy than prosecuting the NDC corrupt officials,” he added.



“The corrupt tag we placed on the NDC and didn’t send them to court people were saying you are saying these people are corrupt why didn’t you even prosecute one in your four years term in government. They have forgotten that under the National Communication Authority we sent about 5 people to court one came out clean the four have been jailed,” he explained.



According to Ebo Mensah, Nana Addo will deal with everyone who has stolen from the state and the one who has unlawfully taken the properties of the state.



“We will start prosecuting them one by one institution by Institutions who have previous years stolen from the country and then Ghanaian will see that Nana Addo keep his promise,” he said on Me Man Nti program on Neat FM.





