General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Voters exhibition exercise records low turn out in Dzorwulu

There has been a low turnout in the commencement of the voter exhibition exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) in Dzorwulu, Accra.



The exercise, conducted by the electoral body comes after the compilation of a new voters register across the country, in June this year, ahead of the December 2020 elections.



When GhanaWeb visited four exhibition centers in the area on Friday, September 18, 2020, the news team, at the time of the visit, witnessed very low turnout for the exercise.



In an interaction with an Exhibition Official at the Dzorwulu High School center, Pamela Nettey, said only two applicants had come to verify their details in the provisional register.



Another at the Dzorwulu Primary School centre, Ericka Noveiku said only seven applicants out of some 687 names in the provisional register had visited the centre to verify their names.



Meanwhile, at the Kings of Kings centre also in Dzorwulu, Bernard Kabutey, an Exhibition Official said only two applicants had been to the centre but was optimistic the number will increase as the day goes by.



Prior to the exhibition exercise, the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) announced that all voters who cannot make it to various registration centres to partake in the exhibition of the voters register can do so via a shortcode, 1422.



This was in line with COVID-19 safety protocols to curtail the spread of the virus during the exercise.



All eligible applicants who will make use of this process would be charged 30 pesewas while voters who are fraught with challenges while accessing the shortcode would have to immediately go to their assigned polling stations for their details to be verified.



The aim of the exhibition of the voters register is to afford voters the opportunity to either correct the wrong spelling of their names, take a new photograph if the one on the Identification (ID) Card was badly taken among others.



The exercise will also to provide room for a voter to object the names of unqualified persons on the register.



The exhibition exercise will last for eight days and will begin from September 18-25, 2020 from 7am to 6pm at all 33,367 centres across the country.

