Regional News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: GNA

Voters at Ashiaman express frustration, joy at exhibition centre

Hundreds of people rushed to the centre to verify the details of their card

Six persons who visited the National Primary School Centre ‘3’ at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region to verify details on their voter identity cards have expressed frustration for not finding their names in the register.



“This is the first time I have experienced such inconvenience since I started voting. I live just here. I will come back to check till they include my name,” Daniel Nyame Kissco, told the Ghana News Agency on Friday.



Naa Ayorkor Adjetey, the Exhibition Officer at the Centre, said: “They are not taking it cool at all, but I encourage them that the needed corrections would be made by the close of the exercise“.



Mr Godfred Tetteh, the Exhibition Officer at Centre ‘4’ of the National Primary School, said the exercise was going on smoothly but seven persons could not find their names out of the 12 prospective voters that visited.



He said some understood the process but others left disappointed with the hope to find their names later.



Meanwhile, Miss Musa Firdans, a student, left the centre with smiles after she went through the process and successfully verified her details.



She said December 7 would be her first time of voting and she was waiting edgily for that day.



A few others, who also went through the process successfully, were seen flaunting their cards in excitement.



The Electoral Commission (EC), from Friday September 18, commenced the exhibition of the provisional voters register at all 33,367 centres.



A total of 73,107 personnel, including exhibition officers and their deputies, as well as other supporting officers, have been deployed to undertake the exercise, which will end on September 25.



The GNA saw COVID-19 ambassadors at the centres ensuring that the protocols were adhered to by all.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.