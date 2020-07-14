Regional News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Voters’ Registration: Tain DCE tours registration centers

Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, Tain District Chief Executive

The Tain District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, has visited some voter registration centers in the District where she charged the Officials of the Electoral Commission and the party agents to work in collaboration to ensure smooth exercise where every eligible voter would be captured in the new voters’ register.



The visit was to access the process of the registration exercise and to also acquaint herself with some challenges the registration officials are facing to find possible ways of addressing them for smooth exercise.



The visit took the DCE and her entourage to many centers including Adadease, Kwaku Donkor, Bepoase D/A 1&2, Kwaekeseim, Attakrom and Drobo registration centers in the District.



She urged the people to strictly adhere to the Covid 19 safety protocols in order not to get infected with the disease.



The District Chief Executive assured the registration officials of her support to ensure they carry out successful exercise and urged them not to hesitate to call on her when the need arises.



Face masks and hand sanitizers were also distributed to the people in all the registration centers visited to make sure they stay safe.





