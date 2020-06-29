General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Voters Registration: EC Chair to address nation today

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa is scheduled to address Ghanaians today, on the compilation of a new voters register for this year’s election.



The EC faced stiff opposition from the NDC and other CSOs in its decision to compile a new electoral roll.



The parties that contended against the Election Management Body(EMB’s) move to compile the new register had argued the exercise would disenfranchise many Ghanaians due to the exclusion of the old voters ID card as proof of identity.



Meanwhile the matter was finally put to rest by the supreme court last week, when it ruled to give clearance to the EC to go ahead with the exercise.



The exercise is billed to take off tomorrow, hence the EC chair will give the public an insight into the commission’s preparedness for the voters registration exercise.

