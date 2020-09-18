Politics of Friday, 18 September 2020

Voters Register verification exhibition begins today

The exhibition will give registrants the opportunity of verify their details

The Electoral Commission (EC) will from today, September 18 to 25, exhibit the provisional voters register at all 33,367 centres, Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC, said on Thursday.



The centres will be open from 0700hours to 1800hours each day to enable the voters to verify their details including the correct spelling of their names, age, sex and voting centres.



Mrs Mensa, speaking at the “Let the Citizen Know” media briefing in Accra, urged prospective voters to participate fully in the exercise because it was an important aspect of the election process.



“It has been observed that over the years, turnout for the exercise had always been low. Prospective voters are hereby encouraged to check their details to ensure that all information captured are accurate in the register,” she said.



Mrs Mensa said the Commission was, under Constitutional Instrument 91, mandated to compile a voters’ register and display same for public inspection and correction.



She said adequate materials had been dispatched nationwide and a total of 73,107 personnel, including exhibition officers and their deputies as well as other supporting officers had been recruited to undertake the exercise.



Mrs Mensa said cases of minor corrections could be effected at the exhibition centres while prospective voters with major cases would be required to visit the district offices to get their cases resolved.



She said a challenge of the registration of minors and non-nationals would require the petitioner to file a form and present evidence of the claim during the exhibition exercise.



“Cases of a damaged card, missing cards, the inclusion of omitted names, change of name, and age is considered major because one will have to present supporting details such as affidavits in the case of change of names to have it corrected,” she noted.





