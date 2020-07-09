General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Voters Register: EC to register final year SHS students from Friday

A biometric machine used in the voters registration. File photo

The Electoral Commission will from tomorrow Friday, July 10, 2020 deploy registration officials to Senior High Schools across the country to register final year students as part of the ongoing voters ID registration exercise.



This decision was reached at an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held in Accra today (Thursday).



According to the Electoral Commission(EC), the move comes after it received a letter from the Ghana Education Service asking how the Commission will find ways of registering the final year students.



After consultation with the GES, the EC called the emergency IPAC meeting to brief the political parties on its plan to register the students in the school.



The EC noted that though the registration centres have not been gazetted it will find a way of dealing with that issue.



This website is informed that the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) strongly disagreed with the EC’s decision, but the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) represented by General Secretary John Boadu agreed with the EC after listening to its cogent reasons.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.