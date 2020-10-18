Politics of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: GNA

Voter transfer, proxy voters slated for October 20-22

Logo of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission has scheduled the compilation of Transferred Voters Lists, and the Proxy Voters Lists for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections for October 20th to 22nd.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said a registered voter who is a student or a Security official who would be on special duties at a different constituency could apply to the Returning Officer of the Constituency to be included in the Transferred Voters list of the preferred voting location.



It said applicants would need to provide physical proof of the new residence and shall sign a Declaration by the Returning Officer before assignment to a new polling station.



The statement said a registered voter who due to ill-health or absence from the constituency would not be able to vote on the Polling Day, might apply to the Returning Officer of the Constituency or the Commission for the name of the selected proxy to be entered onto the Proxy list.



It said the applicant would be required to complete a proxy form in quadruplicate and endorsed by the Returning Officer.



The statement said a person appointed as a Proxy might vote in the elections at the Polling Station where the registered Voter was assigned to vote at the time of registration.



“A person whose application to vote by Proxy is accepted and endorsed by the Returning Officer of the Constituency or the Commission, shall not vote in the election in respect of which the Application was granted,” it said.

