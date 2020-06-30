xxxxxxxxxxx of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: 3news.com

Voter registration yet to start in all centres in Odododiodio, applicants agitated

Voter registration is yet to commence at polling centres within the Odododiodio constituency in Accra, five hours after the nationwide exercise begun Tuesday.



As at midday, none of the 19 polling centre within the area had started registering eligible Ghanaians for the compilation of a new voters’ register for the conduct of the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The exercise is advertised to start at 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.



No reasons have been given for the delays by the EC officials in the area, our correspondent Grace Hammoah Asare reported a while ago.



The delay, some residents suspect, was caused by an attack on EC officials in the area Monday night.



They claim a misunderstanding over the siting of centres for the voter registration exercise degenerated causing the EC officers to be manhandled last night.



Police Commander in the area although confirmed the attack which he described only as disturbances, he could not tell whether it was the cause of the delay in the exercise which started today and expected to be completed on August 6.



“Voters are agitated as registration officials say they are yet to be communicated to on what is causing the delay,” our correspondent reported.



She said it was until 11:30 a.m. that EC officials started dispatching registration materials from the Tourism Information Centre at James Town to the various polling centres for the exercise to commence in the constituency.

