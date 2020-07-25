General News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Voter registration must not call for violence – GBA Secretary

The ongoing voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission of Ghana has recorded pockets of violence in the last few days.



However, secretary of Ghana Bar Association, Lawyer Yaw Boafo says the registration must not call for violence.



‘’Every eligible Ghanaian has the right to register and vote in the upcoming election on the 7th December. Ghanaians should abide by the law and go to registration centres to register. The law has laid down principles to undergo when one wants to challenge a fellow citizen.’’ It’s not necessary to be violent ‘’ he told Kwame Adinkrah, host of ‘Pure Morning Drive’ Thursday morning.



The legal practitioner emphasized that people can move from one constituency to another, adding: ”the only thing that stop a person from engaging in the ongoing registration is the person’s nationality”.



Reacting to Hon. Hawa Koomson’s shooting incident, he said ‘’ I wasn’t present when it happened, if there is evidence, she can be taken to court and prosecuted.”









