Voter registration gets high patronage from would-be voters – CDD-Ghana

The Programmes Manager at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Paul Aborampah-Mensah, has said the ongoing limited voter registration exercise has witnessed a significant turnout from would-be voters.



In a 3news.com report, he said the high turnout of potential voters is one of three key observations made by the organisation in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise.



This comes after the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah, in a press conference on Monday, September 18, 2023, justified the commission's decision to have the registration exercise at the district offices of the commission rather than the voting centres in across the country.



In the assessment of CDD-Ghana, Paul Aborampah-Mensah noted that the exercise has witnessed high patronage so far.



“We have been following and three assessments so far have come up. One, the exercise has witnessed high patronage as seen on television and also queues that are witnessed at the various registration centres,” he is quoted to have said.



He also added that even though there have been cases of violence recorded, the Electoral Commission is on the grounds monitoring keenly to decide on expansion or otherwise.



The exercise began on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and so far, a total of 182,831 persons have registered.



However, the decision by the Electoral Commission to conduct the exercise at district offices rather than in electoral areas faced opposition from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), some opposition parties, and certain Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).



They argue that this approach could disenfranchise many, especially those in rural areas, and have advocated for the exercise to be held in electoral areas.



As per the latest data, the Ashanti Region has recorded the highest number of registrations, with 29,255 individuals, representing 16 percent of the total, while the North-East Region has recorded the lowest number, with 4,244 registrations, representing 2.3 percent.



