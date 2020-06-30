Politics of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Starr FM

Voter registration exercise kicks off nationwide

The Electoral Commission will today embark on a month-long nationwide voter registration exercise for the December general elections.



The exercise takes off today across the country after months of bickering and agitation by the opposition NDC and other CSOs.



The exercise will be held in some 6788 clusters made up of five registration centres each across the country.



It will be conducted in 5 phases, each phase spanning 6 days with additional days for mop up.



The commission assures it will maintain strict health protocols to protect registrants against the deadly COVID-19 disease.



Over 44,000 registration officers have been recruited for the mass voter registration exercise beginning Tuesday, June 30, 2020.



The Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa who made this known said all the officials have been well trained to ensure that the exercise is without hitches.



At a press briefing Monday evening, the EC Chairperson said, “a major concern a number of citizens have raised with us has to do with the quality of our temporary officers. We have recruited, trained, and deployed over 44, 000 staff into the field. We are confident that the training provided them to operate efficiently and professionally. As part of the training, we have drummed home the importance of instilling in them the principles of integrity, fairness, and transparency in all their activities throughout the registration process”.



She said the registration officers have been made to sign an oath to bear true allegiance to the principles underlying the conduct of the registration exercise.



Additionally, 7,000 health personnel have also been deployed to assist with the sensitization and compliance of safety measures given the outbreak of the Coronavirus infections in the country.





