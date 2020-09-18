General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Voter exhibition: We are working to fix challenges on SMS platform - EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it is working to fix the challenges plaguing its Short Message Service (SMS) platform for the ongoing voters’ exhibition exercise.



In a press statement, the EC said the challenges have been brought to its attention and its engineers are working to fix the problems.



“The engineers are working around the clock and should resolve the queue issues within an hour,” the September 18 statement read.



The platform was introduced to allow voters to check the accurateness of their information by sending their card numbers to the Short Code 1422.



The EC further urged applicants to be patient adding that “stakeholders should not send their voter ID numbers multiple times as this will result in a long queue and result in additional waiting time.”



The Electoral Commission (EC) will, till September 25, exhibit the provisional voters register at all 33,367 centres.



The centres will be open from 7 am to 6 pm each day to enable the voters to verify their details including the correct spelling of their names, age, sex and voting centres.

