Politics of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Voter Registration: Call your party members to order - Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah

Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah, Former Chief of Defense Staff

Former Chief of Defense Staff, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah is urging political leaders as a matter of urgency to call their party members to order over the ongoing voter registration, this he believes will bring peace among them for a successful registration.



"I don’t understand why people will fight or kill a fellow brother because of voter registration, it’s about time the young people of this country think and think again," he said.



Brig. Gen. Nunoo-mensah, a former national security advisor, expressed disappointment over how the NPP and the NDC party members are not obeying the protocols at registration centers and the malpractices at the centers.



In an interview with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Pae Mu Ka on Kingdom FM, he noted that what is happening at the registration centre’s are not pleasant and that authorities should rise and stop the violent situation at the centers.



This comes after a video from Hohoe municipality shows the exchange of blows between some EC Officials and citizens.





