Voter Register Exhibition begins smoothly but on low key

The Electoral Commission’s Voter Register Exhibition started smoothly on Friday

The Electoral Commission’s Voter Register Exhibition started smoothly on Friday but on low key at most centres visited in the Greater Accra Region.



As at 1000 hours when the Ghana News Agency visited the Crystal City Exhibition Centres One and Two at Adabraka, only a handful of prospective voters were seen in the process of verifying their details, with both centres having attended to 12 persons.



Mr Richmond Ahadjie, the Exhibition Officer at Crystal City Centre One, explained that the low turnout was because the exercise was in its early stages.



He called for more education from the National Commission for Civic Education and the media to intensify awareness on the exercise.



Mr Richard Asamoah Lewis, Exhibition Officer for Crystal City Centre Two, encouraged the aged and physically challenged to visit the centre to check their details, saying the setup of the place was friendly to all.



“This centre is disability friendly. Physically challenged persons can come with someone to assist them to go through the process,” he added.



Mr Peter Kumordzi, Exhibition Officer at Additrom Day Care Centre, explained that one would need to take along his or her Voters Identification Card for verification and to make corrections if any.



The turnout at this Centre was 27 as at 1030 hours out of the 666 on the register.



At the Christ the King School, Cantonments, Mr Emmanuel Gyesi, the Exhibition Officer, said if any major correction was to be made then a correction form would first be filled and taken to the District Office to rectify the mistakes.



“If the correction is to reflect on the card, the changes would have to be made at the District Office,” he added.



Mr Gyesi said those who could not go to the centres due to their busy schedules could use the SMS option to the short code 1422 at a cost of 30 pesewas.



Madam Zeinabu Abdulai, who had successfully checked her details, said: “They only took my ID card, checked my name and picture in the register. All my details are correct. The process didn’t take more than three minutes. I now feel very prepared for the December 7 elections.”



“People should come and check their names so that they can partake in the elections. If you are not able to vote, your candidate can lose.”



Meanwhile the GNA observed that all the COVID-19 safety protocols - observance of social distancing, washing of hands with soap under running water, applying of hand sanitizers and checking of temperature - were being adhered to by all.

