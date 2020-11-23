Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

‘Vote to grant Ghana a second Independence on December 7’ – Lawyer Lasi

Former NDC parliamentary aspirant for Lower Manya Krobo, Lawyer Benedicta Lasi Koryo

Former National Democratic Congress parliamentary aspirant in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Lawyer Benedicta Lasi Koryo, says December 7, 2020, offers Ghanaians the opportunity to regain its second independence, not from colonial rule but by liberating it from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Miss Lasi who was unsuccessful in her first attempt to contest on the party’s ticket in the 2020 parliamentary elections by coming second to the incumbent MP, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi says Ghanaians must grant the country its new independence by rescuing it from the incumbent NPP government’s abysmal performance.



“Today, we say we are taking our nation, we are rescuing Ghana because this is the second independence. The independence that Nkrumah won for us in 1957 from the colonial masters, this is an internal independence. We say we rescuing Ghana again to restore it to its glorious days.”



Lawyer Lasi was speaking in an interview after presenting a cash amount of GH¢10,000, 100 party-branded t-shirts and party paraphernalia to the NDC party at its constituency office at Nuaso as part of her contributions to the NDC’s campaign drive in the constituency.



The items, according to her were to boost the party’s campaign activities with just about two weeks to the general elections.



The NDC stalwart maintained that her status as an indigene of the constituency and a member of the NDC who contested the party’s primaries who has worked endlessly with the constituency, it is her responsibility and that of others to contribute their quota to the progress of the party by supporting the winner of the primaries.



“Terlabi won and I made people understand that it isn’t about me but the party we all serve so it’s important that all who contested him come together to support him to win the elections. So today if I’m here with some money and party t-shirts [and paraphernalia] to be presented to the MP and my constituency that we should all join hands to do the work so victory will be ours on 7th December.”



According to her, the constituency only benefits from the requisite infrastructural development when the NDC is in power.



“We know very well that it’s when NDC is in power that we see development. It’s when NDC is in government that we realize that everybody is involved in national development,” she said.



She attributed the various developments in the Krobo constituencies to past NDC governments and questioned what the NPP has done for Krobos.



She called on the electorate to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, the party’s PC for Upper Manya Krobo, Bismark Tetteh Nyarko that for Yilo Krobo, Albert Tetteh Nyakotey to ensure that the party wins all the parliamentary seats in the Krobo bloc to go back to parliament to continue the good works of the NDC.



The legal practitioner said though the party in the past won handsomely in the Krobo areas with over 80% of the votes, the party was nevertheless being conservative and was optimistic that it would secure over 70percent of the votes from the Krobo bloc in the upcoming elections.



“In all, the Krobo bloc plus Asuogyaman will give the NDC over 70% of the votes,” she said confidently.



Receiving the items, constituency secretary, and Frederick Atenas Okoro thanked the former aspirant and said the money would be used for its intended purpose.



He called on other members of the party to emulate the generosity shown by Miss Lasi by contributing their quota, be it in cash or kind, towards the party’s campaign activities to ensure victory on December 7.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.