General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vote out Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Osei Owusu – A Plus appeals to constituents

A Plus addressing the crowd

Musician and activist Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as Kwame A Plus is urging residents in the Suame and Bekwai constituencies to make examples of incompetent Members of Parliament by voting out Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Joseph Osei Owusu.



A Plus at a press conference on Tuesday, December 1, charged the constituents to make known their dissatisfaction with the performance of the two NPP MPs by voting for their competitors.



He said that despite the Majority Leader spending over two decades in Parliament, his constituency has seen no significant development.



According to him, despite being a leading figure in the ruling government, the road network in Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s Suame constituency remains poor.



“Osei Kyei-Mensah is the Majority leader but the road network in Suame remains poor. Vote against him this year. If you are in Suame and you are watching me, I want you to vote against Osei Kye-Mensah. Vote him out to prove to the MPs that no one is untouchable and your work will determine how long you last in Parliament.”



On Joseph Osei Owusu, A Plus wants his constituents to punish him for a comment he made on the floor of Parliament in March 2018.



The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament proposed that illegal miners should be shot and killed.



“Mr. Speaker, the mining activities on water bodies are affecting our crops. That is the damage that those few people who want to make money from gold are doing to us,” he noted.



He added, “Mr. Speaker, extreme behaviour must be met with an extreme response. We are dealing with people who are determined to make their money at every cost notwithstanding the damage they do to the environment.”



A Plus avers that the statement is reckless especially when politicians are involved in what he believes to be more damaging than small-scale mining.



“The MP for Bekwai said in Parliament that galamsey operators should be shot and killed, I want the people in his constituency to reject him. Vote him out to prove that power belongs to the people,” he said.





