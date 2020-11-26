Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Vote on Dec 1 or don’t vote at all – GJA advises journalists on Special Voting list

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has advised its members who have their names in the Early Voting List to make sure they cast their ballots on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, or they will be disenfranchised.



According to the association, anyone who fails to cast his/her ballot on December 1 will not be given the opportunity to vote on Monday, 7th December 2020.



The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Roland Affail Monney made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.



He said, “Every journalist on the Special Voting List must make sure to vote on December 1. You should maximize the opportunity and vote because if you fail to vote on that day, your name will not be on the register for the December 7 elections”.



Addressing the absence of the names of some media personnel on the Special Voting List, Affail Monney advised media practitioners to move forward as it was not the fault of the Electoral Commission (EC). “They were mistakes in the forms filled by some media personnel and that is why some of them were not able to partake in the Special Voting process”.



The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana published the Special Voting list for individuals who will vote early on Tuesday, December 1 as a result of their duties on election day (December 7, 2020).



The Special Voting covers security personnel, media personnel and election officials who will be unable to vote at the polling stations where they registered on the day of the general election (December 7, 2020).



The EC, however, received backlash from some media personnel who did not find their names in the list regardless of applying to partake in the Special Voting process.

