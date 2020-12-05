Diasporian News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: NPP Japan Chapter

Vote massively for the future we want - NPP Japan chapter urges Ghanaians

Ghanaians will be heading to the polls on December 7, 2020–for the eighth time since 1992

The Japan Chapter of the New Patriotic Party has urged the Ghanaian electorate to vote for its party in the upcoming polls on December 7.



According to a statement issued by the Director of Communications of the NPP Japan chapter, Kweku Adu, the electorate must choose wisely the future it wants and desires in the polls.



Read the statement below:



In the 63 years of regaining independence, the political party whose development policies have shaken the foundation of this country has been the New Patriotic Party. This is the only political party whose policies get Ghanaians talking and make them feel like Ghanaians again."



The NPP Japan branch would like to remind Ghanaians that as we go to the polls this Monday, 7th December 2020, we are going to choose between a future we want and desire and a future of misery and abject poverty, a choice between a prosperous Ghana and the return of the gloomy economy of Ghana.



Let us show appreciation to the NPP for the numerous developmental projects carried out in the last four years by voting massively for the NPP.



We encourage Ghanaians to choose the future we want and desire, a synonym of the NPP to the abject poverty that has always characterized the NDC.



The NPP Japan branch would like to use this opportunity to congratulate all NPP executives and members who have worked tirelessly over the last few months to ensure that victory becomes ours.



As Ghana goes through this crucial national exercise, NPP Japan branch would like to wish the New Patriotic Party the best of luck and entreat all voters, aspirants, and delegates to respect the rules of engagement as outlined by the electoral commission.



There has been instances in the past when internal democratic engagements or exercises had degenerated into chaos and undesirable ends in other countries. Ghana has gone about its activities without any skirmishes since the return to democratic rule in 1992. We urge you all to maintain this unbroken record as we go to the polls this Monday.



We believe that the hierarchy of the electoral commission has worked to create a level playing field for all the parties to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.



Please be reminded that this national exercise is not a do-or-die affair but a means of making our nation great again.



We therefore entreat all stakeholders, especially the opposition NDC to accept the results in good faith and watch in quietness as the NPP takes Ghana to the promised land.



The NPP Japan branch would like to charge all Ghanaians to go about this important national civic duty decorously and desist from any violent acts that would bring the image of Ghana into disrepute.



On this note, we wish the Okyeman show-boy, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and all NPP parliamentary aspirants’ successful elections.



Long live NPP

Long live our motherland Ghana.



Issued by Kwaku Adu

(Director of Communications, NPP Japan branch)

