Source: GNA

Vote massively for NPP in the December polls - Addai

Christopher Addai, the Former NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso has appeal to all electorates within the constituency to vote massively for the NPP in the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



He also advised against voting Skirt and Blouse to enable the party to win more Parliamentary seats for NPP.



Mr Addai stated that Ghana was such that every government in power needed total majority in parliament to carry out its business smoothly, so voting skirt and blouse could easily affect the government in achieving its objectives.



He said this in a statement copied to the GNA.



Mr Addai urged party members to desist from sowing seeds of confusion which could mar the chances of the Party.



"We all know how we suffered before winning the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai seat from the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2004 and during the second term of the Kufuor's administration ...let therefore reflect on the consequences of our actions if we lose the seat to NDC again," he said.



Mr Addai appreciated the prudent policies of the NPP government especially the Free High School policy and what was required of the Party faithful to be united, adding," no room for division and factionalism."

