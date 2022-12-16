Vote for the devil you know and not the angel you don't know - Akamba tells NDC delegates

Politics of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The incumbent National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba, has charged delegates of the party to retain national executives who are seeking re-election.







According to him, the election of George Opare Addo and Dr. Hannah Bissiw as National Youth Organiser and National Women Organiser, respectively, are indications that the delegates appreciate the work done by the current executives prior to the 2020 general elections.





Joshua Akamba explained that his sterling performance as the National Organizer has helped the NDC attain equal seats in parliament with the majority, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).







He added that with his help, the party has been able to shore up the electoral deficit in the country.







This, he added, was also because he personally bought pickup trucks for regional organizers of the party, as well as lobbying for motorcycles for all 275 constituency organisers to enable them to campaign for the party.





Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Joshua Akamba said that a vote against him would be an injustice to the party.



"The delegates won't make that mistake.



"The delegates are discerning, and they believe in experience. Now, Opare Addo has won. Hanna Bissiw has won. Elorm, who is an old person, has won, so it should tell you that people want us to win power for us to salvage this country, and they won't make the mistake of changing us.







"The delegates know that the strategies of the party gave us equal numbers in parliament. The devil you know is better than the angel you don't know. That is exactly what I am telling the people—that I am the devil they know and I am better than the angel they don't know," he told host Kwesi Parker-Wilson of the Oyerepa Breakfast Show.







Joshua Akamba further stated that the work of a national organizer is not on Facebook or WhatsApp, arguing that his contenders who have taken their campaign and work to social media lack appreciation for the work they are vying for.







He assured the delegates that he would continue to work assiduously to ensure victory for the party in 2024.







AE/SEA