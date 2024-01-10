Vote for someone who won’t be a backbencher in Parliament – Kwesimintsim MP

Politics of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr Prince Hamid Armah, the Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim in the Western Region, is making a fervent plead to delegates to return him to Parliament as other constituencies in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis have done.



Speaking at his campaign launch themed “Breaking the 4 to break the 8” in Kwesimintsim, he lamented how the lack of maintaining an MP for more than a term is proving counterproductive for the development of the constituency.



“It is sad that Kwesimintsim has had different MPs for 2012, 2016, 2020, and now 2024 some candidate shoppers want a change not for anything but for their selfish interests. We cannot afford and allow for such unpatriotic behavior to fester,” he lamented.



He posited how the current MP for Takoradi, has been retained for 16 years and venturing for another this year and cited Essikqdo Ketan where Hon Joe Ghartey is bowing out after 5 terms in Parliament as well as Effia where Hin Joseph Cudjoe vies for his 4th term this year.



“Look at Takoradi, Sekondi, Essikadu and EFfia, and you will realise that Kwesimintsim has not been treated fairly with this seeming trial -and-error arrangement for MPs.”



According to him, any new person, whether NPP or NDC that comes will have to start all over again.



He recounted how he has acquitted his legislative duties dutifully even as a first timer.



“Even as a backbencher, I have grown immensely. I hold an esteemed parliamentary position as the vice chairman of the education committee. There have been three different reshuffles, but I was retained in my position because of the astuteness and the dexterity with which I play my role.”



He appealed to delegates to retain him at the upcoming primaries with a massive vote of endorsement.



“So, NPP delegates, polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives, let’s make history together. Vote massively for me. Give me 80 per cent of the votes.”



According to Dr Prince Hamid Armah, each community in the constituency has been impacted by his positive footprints of one infrastructural development or the other.



He disclosed that plans are afoot to construct two AstroTurfs for Kwesimintsim which is the only constituency in the metropolis without an AstroTurf.



“The first one will be at Assakae and will start in March. The second one will be at Kwesimintsim SDA Park. So, barring any unforeseen challenges, the two should be completed in six months. I will plead with community leaders to impress upon your youth to exercise patience when the work starts,” the Kwesimintsim MP affirmed.