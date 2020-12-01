Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Sampson Boamah, Contributor

Vote for our children’s future - Herbert Krapa urges Oti Region

Herbert Krapa, Government’s Spokesperson on Governance and Legal Affairs

Government's Spokesperson on Governance and Legal Affairs, Mr. Herbert Krapa, has called on residents of Oti to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates to secure a sound and robust future for their children.



According to the legal practitioner and governance expert, “this is what the 2020 election is and should be about. President Akufo-Addo’s track record shows that he delivers on his promises and is passionate about the future wellbeing of Ghana”.



Mr. Herbert Krapa has moved camp to the Oti region to support the NPP regional executives in what can best be described as an intensified final push for majority of votes and seats in the region.



Touring the Krachi West Constituency on Monday, Mr. Krapa called on residents to reject any politician who only comes to them on the eve of elections with money and goodies to deceive them. He said elections and politics, in general, should be about development and progress, and therefore anyone seeking their votes should be able to point to what they have done for their people.



“In that vein, I can confidently say that President Akufo-Addo has delivered in abundance for the people of Ghana and therefore deserves another term” the NPP guru opined.



Mr. Krapa continued that above all President Akufo-Addo’s many achievements, providing free education for all is the most revolutionary achievement of any president in Ghana and it shows that he is a leader who thinks deeply about the future of Ghana. “This is the number one reason to vote the number one man on the ballot.”



Campaigning in the Krachi West Constituency took the NPP team to Osraman, Ehiamankyene, Sabaja, and Monkra, as well as Ketekrachi township and Zongo communities, where they were greeted with massive excitement and enthusiasm.



The party has declared that it will win five out of the eight seats in the region to break what was otherwise a stronghold of the opposition NDC.

