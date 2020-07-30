Politics of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Vote for leaders that will change your lives for good - Youth told

The regional Chairman in a group photo with party executives and Mr Sam Atta Mills

The Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region, Henry Ametefe has asked young Ghanaians not to vote come december polls for voting sake but to vote for a visionary political party, thus the NDC.



According to him, young people in the country should not give the nod to political players who has no vision for their future, hence they should vote into power leaders that will transform their social and economic lives but not the kind of politicians that has personal interests.



"The young generation that are coming up now, they must not only go and vote on the election day, they must be interested in those who will repatch their lives and changing their social and economic destinies, so that they (the youth) know that, they are not only investing in leaders but investing in their own future" he said at a brief meeting held with the son of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, Sam Kofi Atta Mills in Ho on Wednesday, 29 July 2020, as he paid visit to the party Executives in the region to extend greetings and also monitor the registration exercise.



Mr Henry Ametefe mentioned that, the flag bearer of the NDC, John Mahama has made a pivotal decision by taking a female running mate, Professor Jane Nanaa Opoku-Agyemang, adding that it will be ungrateful should Ghanaian students refuse to rally behind the first female vice presidential candidate, "If there is any students here in Ghana who will not vote for Professor Jane Nanaa Opoku-Agyemang, that student has no density"



He emphasized by accusing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for not working for the interest of the country, "the four years that these people have usedis a disaster", therefore Ghanaians should give a second chance to the NDC, making references to some infrastructural development such as the, UGMC facility, Seglemi housing project, roads, UHAS in Ho,etc, as reasons why NDC deserve the second chance.



On his part, Sam Kofi Atta Mills said he is ready to support John Mahama and the NDC in any manner to wining the 2020 election, " I'm going to support the NDC going into the 2020 election" he stated.



He said the NDC has been known as a peaceful political party and that tradition must be maintained, for it is key in wining the election, "I believe its very important especially with the tradition that we have as the NDC party in the social democratic terrain, NDC is the party that promote peace, we are party that promote inclusiveness, I think it's very important that we continue that tradition in a way, because this is what Ghana need at the moment" he told the media.



He has also toured some of the on-going voter registration centres in the Ho constituency in a company of the party's regional Secretary, James Gunu, deputy regional communication Officer Del Bright, Ho constituency executives and led by Henry Ametefe.





