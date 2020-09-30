Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Vote for competence and leaders you can trust - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the December general election is about choosing leaders with competence that Ghanaians can trust to deliver when given the mandate.



He said his track record in government in the last four years was enough to secure him a second term despite efforts by the opposition to downplay his achievements.



The President, who was speaking at a ceremony to commission a 12-unit classroom block at the Konongo Odumase Senior High School in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality, said it was important for Ghanaians to choose continuity than retrogression.



"They said I couldn't implement the Free Senior High School Policy when we were in opposition but after successfully rolling out the programme they have refused to give me credit," he mocked the opposition.



He said he was an honest politician who did not promise what he could not redeem and assured Ghanaians of his commitment to building a prosperous nation for all.



Every Ghanaian, the President said, had in one way or the other benefited from the people centred policies and programmes introduced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-led Government.



He, therefore, urged the people to give him four more years to build on the solid foundation laid for the transformation of the country to the benefit of every citizenry.



Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, said government was tackling a lot of roads across the country in line with the declaration of 2020 as a year of roads by the President.



He said all major roads would be dualised in the second term of President Akufo-Addo’s governance, saying that work on the realisation of such projects were ongoing.



He assured the people of Konongo-Odumase of the execution of the Konongo bypass project next year and urged them to renew the mandate of the Party in order not to truncate the process.

