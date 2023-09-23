Vote for candidate who can win power in 2024 — Dr Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: GNA

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a Presidential aspirant for the New Patriotic Party, has reminded party delegates that the November 4, Presidential primaries is about someone who can win political power for the party in 2024.



He in that regard, called on the delegates to vote massively for him as the next leader of the party, stressing that he was the most experienced and well marketed among all the aspirants.



He said he was optimistic that with him as the Presidential candidate, the NPP would form the next government in 2025 to continue with the good policies of President Akufo-Addo.



The Vice President made the call when he interacted with delegates in the Bia West and Juaboso constituencies on day two of his campaign tour of the Western North Region.



He emphasized that the current administration had introduced a lot of social intervention programmes, including free SHS and Technical and Vocational Education Training, re-introduced teacher and nursing training allowance, free WASSCE and Basic Education Certificate Examination registration, one constituency one ambulance, among others, which was unprecedented and promised to do more for the Ghanaian people in 2025.



The Vice President also mentioned the cocoa rehabilitation programme, pruning and the supply of free cocoa seedlings and plantain suckers to cocoa farmers in the Western North region as some of the intervention in the cocoa sector.



“The government has also increased the price of cocoa from GHC800 to GHC1308, the highest price of cocoa in the history of this country,” he added.



Dr Bawumia announced that a welfare fund would be instituted specially for polling station executives to motivate them to work harder in the best interest of the party.



He also promised to unite the rank and file of the party for a resounding victory in 2024, adding that he had what it “takes to bring everyone on board to bring the needed unity and peace within the party.”



The Vice President was accompanied by Madam Catherine Afeku, former campaign team member of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, William Benjamin Assuah, Former Regional chairman and regional coordinator for Alan Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, former Western North Regional Minister and Richard Ebbah Obeng, Western North Regional Minister.



The rest are Alfred Obeng Boateng, Member of Parliament for Bibiani -Anhwiaso -Bekwai constituency, Augustine Blay, Executive Secretary to the Vice President and Alex Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Akontombra.