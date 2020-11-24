Politics of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Vote for a President who cares about the future of your children - Samira Bawumia to Zongo Women

Second lady Samira Bawumia has admonished women in the various Zongo communities to vote for a candidate that genuinely cares about their needs and wellbeing.



Speaking at the national conference of Zongo Women for NPP on Saturday, November 21, 2020, the second lady beseeched the women to vote massively for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming elections.



Using herself as an example, Samira Bawumia said but for education, she would not have attained the level she currently occupies.



She, therefore, appealed to the gathering to give strong consideration to the future of their children when voting on December 7, 2020.



She said that unlike other parties that sideline Zongo communities, the NPP government has embraced the communities and persons from the communities are playing important roles in the government.



“I’m somebody who was born in the Zongo. The difference is that I’m educated. That is why I had the opportunity to I was able to rise to the occasion and I want this blessing to be true to every child in the Zongo. That is why it is important that we fight for this government. That is why it is important the government of Nana Akufo-Addo gets four more to do more for you”.



“For the people of Zongo, we don’t want a government that will forget about us. We all deserve a part of the national cake. We deserve a government that cares for us and that government is the government of the New Patriotic Party”.



Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful urged the women to safeguard the future of their children by keeping the NPP in power.



She said that NPP has always cared for the Zongos and the creation of the Nasara wing of the party is proof of their reverence for Zongos.



“NPP was the first to set up a group specifically for Muslims and Zongos in our political governance ie. Nasara. NPP is the only government to have set up a Ministry to cater specifically for the Zongos. The record is clear to show the NPP cares for the Zongos” She said.





“We know the value and transformation education can bring in everybody’s life. This election is to protect the future of Ghana. It is to protect the future of our Zongo girl’s” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful added.

