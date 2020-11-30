Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

Vote for NPP to do more for you - Mustapha Hamid to security agencies

Deputy campaign manager for NPP, Mustapha Abdul Hamid

Deputy campaign manager for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid has appealed to personnel of the various security agencies to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo to do more for them.



Addressing a press conference on Monday, November 30, 2020, he said the government has transformed the various security agencies through the distribution of logistics and vehicles to enhance their work.



He said it would be proper for the security personnel to retain the NPP so they will consolidate the gains made.



He asked them to look at their conditions and reflect on their profession and the government that has constantly equipped them to perform their duties as security personnel.



He stressed it is only when the NPP comes into office that the security agencies see progress.



“I say to you, for the sake of your profession and the future of Ghana, vote number 1 on the ballot tomorrow in the Special voters’ exercise, Insha Allah, in our next term, we shall do more”.



To Ghanaians, he appealed to them to come out in their numbers on December 7, 2020, and vote.



He admonished the members of the NPP to focus on the message and their achievements.



No government he asserted has achieved what the NPP has achieved in its first term since our 4th republic.



The NDC he alleged has initiated moves to throw mud at the president through fake news and doctored videos because they have realized they will lose the 2020 polls.

