Vote for NDC to restore the pride of Western North Region - Regional Chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

The regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Western North Region, Michael Aidoo, has assured that the next John Dramani Mahama administration will restore all lost development pillars in the region, particularly cocoa farming and roads leading to productive areas.



He observed regrettably how the Akufo-Addo government has brought cocoa farming to its knees with its hardship on thousands of farmers and their families in the Western North Region.



“Cocoa farming used to be the pride of the Western North. Through this economic venture, many parents were able to make ends meet.



"The dreams of many parents for their children to become doctors, artisans, teachers, engineers, and other noble professionals become possible because of the proceeds from their cocoa farming. It is a shame that such comfort has only become memories.



“Years ago, it would have been unthinkable to assume that galamsey would be more attractive than cocoa farming. Now, rich cocoa-producing lands are being exchanged for galamsey. Because this government has made farming look like a form of punishment,” he said.



Speaking to journalists at Sefwi Wiawso, Mr. Aidoo recounted good times when cocoa farmers were supplied with free seedlings and fertilizers under previous NDC governments to encourage them to produce more, a situation that saw Ghana produce impressive amounts of cocoa for export.



“All these innovative ideas have been messed with by this government. Even fertilizer bags that had not been marked boldly for sale were being sold. Speak to any cocoa farmer, and what you will hear will be a worrying sense of dejection. Their farms have been cut down, and diseases are taking over those whose

farms still stand, and initiatives introduced appear not to have been well thought through and are not yielding the needed results. And for any farmer who wants to tell you the truth, times are tough



“Cocoa farming was at the heart of our survival. And the assurance of the NDC is that we will restore the pride of the Western North. We have done it before, and certainly, we can and will do it again



“Look at the state of our capital, especially our road network. Given what this region offers Ghana, we do not deserve what is happening. I remember how you had to spend days travelling to Kumasi. NDC made it possible to embark on the same journey within hours. Gradually, we are going back to those days when you had to spend several productive hours traversing from one part of the region to the

other and also connect other regions



“What is even shocking is that the region did not get any ministerial appointments in the recent reshuffle. At least the only one we had should have been maintained. I will leave what happened to your interpretation, but I see it as a snub, disrespect, and disregard, as though there is no one in the region worthy of a ministerial position. But during the NDC time, we had people from the Western North enclave serving in ministerial positions,” he added.



Michael Aidoo encouraged residents of the Western North not to fall for the lies of the government, as they will be hearing promises of heaven as the election of 2024 beckons.



“You should be wary of promises that will be made soon. These are nothing but meant to secure your votes. Akufo Addo and his government promised many things, including a sky train. What has happened? What we have in exchange is wanton cases of corruption, which they even do in the open, arrogance of power, and disregard for law and order



“The NDC promised schools, and we had many built, including several E-blocks, hospitals that can rival any other in the world, and innovative schemes for our professionals, including teachers and security services, among others," he said.



“Gone are the days that the then NPP in opposition used to compare Ghana with the UK and the US. Now, our benchmark is Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Rwanda, which countries are even doing better than us. Unless you do not want to be truthful with yourself, things have become worse under this government.”



“John Dramani Mahama has been there before, and we all saw what he did. Indeed, he had his flaws, but comparatively, he has been vindicated with all the rot happening under the watch of Akufo Addo,” he added.