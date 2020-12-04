General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Vote for NDC, there’s hope in their manifesto – Ekumfi Chief

Nana Otwir Koko Nyeiku VII is the Odikro of Ekumfi Srafa

The Odikro of Ekumfi Srafa in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region, Nana Otwir Koko Nyeiku VII says the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Manifesto gives hope to the Ghanaian than the NPP’s manifesto.



According to him, he has studied the manifestos of both the ruling NPP and the NDC and he’s convinced about what he’s saying, for which reason Ghanaians must vote for the NDC.



“I have read the NDC manifesto to the end so I know what I am saying. All the policies in the NDC Manifesto are excellent and will help improve the life of Ghanaians such as the Big Push, one million jobs, Free Quality Health Care, and many more.”



Addressing the gathering at Ekumfi Srafa in the Ekumfi Constituency when the NDC running mate Prof. Jaane Naana Opoku Agyeman, Nana Otwir Koko Nyeiku VII urged Ghanaians to vote for John Dramani Mahama to come and continue his good work.



“NPP has not constructed any single road in Ekumfi Constituency here since they came to power, no single projects have been done in the Ekumfi Constituency here, so I am appealing to all Ghanaians especially Ekumfi Residents to vote for John Dramani Mahama as a president and Hon. Abeiku Crentsil as the Member of Parliament for Ekumfi Constituency during the general elections on December 7, 2020.”



According to the Chief, NDC started numerous projects in Ekumfi Constituency which were under construction but the NPP government abandoned all the projects upon assuming power.



He said the NPP has failed to utilize the power that was given to them in 2016, hence they should be voted out of power.



Nana Otwir Koko Nyeiku VII appealed to the NDC to remember the Ekumfi Constituency when it wins the elections and repair their poor roads, build a sea defence wall and revive the Ekumfi Srafa salt factory.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.