Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Albert Aggrey, Contributor

Vote for NDC’S all-inclusive national development - Naana Jane urges Ghanaians

NDC vice presidential candidate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has charged Ghanaians to vote for the party’s all-inclusive governance and not a one policy alternative.



According to her, the NDC is a party of the people believes in a governance that cuts across developing all sectors.



Speaking on her campaign tour of Assin Central, Prof. Naana Jane stated that “Politics is water.. schools, an all-inclusive education, massive social development and improvement in the lives of the people, and more.”



She reaffirmed her commitment to see improvement in the lives of Ghanaians in general, and not a family and friends government that touts just one policy as the solution to all of Ghana’s issues.



Prof. Naana Jane said the John Mahama led NDC government will build on its enviable track record of in youth development, massive infrastructure and healthcare expansion. She debunked rumours of any plan cancel FSHS, saying education has always been NDC’s fortress and called for the campaign of lies to stop and focus on issues.



The Chief and leaders of Assin Nyankomasi reiterated that they cherish development in all areas and appealed for projects.



Other members of the Running Mate’s team called on the gathering to vote for the John & Jane ticket, alongside the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central to bring development to the area.

