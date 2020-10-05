Politics of Monday, 5 October 2020

Vote for Mahama, I trust his leadership – Mehame chief

The Omanhene of Mehame Traditional Area, Nana Owusu Kontoh II, has described former president John Dramani Mahama as a trusted leader who has the skills and experience to provide for all Ghanaians.



Nana Kontoh II has, therefore, endorsed the presidential candidature of Mr Mahama and urged electorates to vote for him in the December 7 elections.



Speaking at a durbar at Mehame in the Asutifi South Constituency of the Ahafo Region on Friday, Nana Kontoh II expressed his gratitude for the numerous development projects that the Mahama administration gave to Mehame and other communities in the Constituency.



“I have a good road, electricity, ICT centre, health centre and nursing training college, among other infrastructure developments and they are all because of Mr Mahama and Alhaji Collins Dauda, who is our MP,” he said.



The Mehame Omanhene was concerned that a number of projects begun by the Mahama administration, including a maternity centre, have been abandoned by the government.



He therefore appealed to Mr Mahama to complete those projects for them when he wins the December 7 presidential elections.



To show appreciation for the sterling performance of the then Mahama government in the Mehame traditional area, Nana Owusu Kontoh II enstooled the former president as the Nkosuohene of the area, under the stool name Nana Oseadeeyo Boafuor Mahama.



For his part, Mr Mahama commended the chief and people of Mehame for the honour done him and promised to do more for the people in the Asutifi South Constituency when he is elected president.

