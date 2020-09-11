Politics of Friday, 11 September 2020

Vote for Akufo-Addo for creating new regions – Wasipewura to Daboya indigenes

The Paramount Chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area of Gonjaland, Wasipewura Mumuni Anyaame Kapasaagye II, has asked the people of Daboya Mankrigu Constituency to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on December 7.



He said President Akufo-Addo has over the three-and-a-half years developed the country hence the need to vote for him to consolidate the developments.



The Paramount Chief said this when the Vice President toured the Savannah Region, which is one of the regions created by the Akufo-Addo government.



The Wasipewura told Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that “Your Excellency, we are confident that the kind gesture of the creation of twin regions at this part of Ghana namely the North-East and Savannah Region will definitely translate into accelerated development of our area that has seen slow pace of development from the colonial era through independence and beyond.”

