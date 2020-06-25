General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: Peace FM

Vote buying is also dominant in NDC – Baba Jamal

A former government appointee in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Baba Jamal, has admitted that vote buying during election time is very dominant in his party.



Wading into the wide discourse of luring delegates with money in the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries – the former lawmaker said the act is as well-practiced in the NDC during their internal elections.



According to him, what has caused the discussion was because the NPP is now in power and its members are spending hugely to retain power.



“Why NPP is on the chopping board is because they are in government and for that matter, they are more resourceful. In Akwatia, people gave flat-screen TV among other goodies,” He said on OKAY FM’s Egyaso Gyaso With Afia Pouaa affectionately called Vim Lady.



'Unprecedented vote-buying, opulence at NPP primaries alarming' – NDC



According to NDC, the level of vote-buying and opulence that were on display at the governing New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries on Saturday, 20 June 2020 was “alarming” and “unprecedented”.



At its weekly press briefing on Monday, 22 June 2020, the biggest opposition party’s National Communication Officer, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, said: “The alarming level of vote-buying and opulence we saw in the NPP this time around is unprecedented”.



“We have never seen this level of ostentation in our body politics before and that should give every democracy-loving Ghanaian, genuine cause of concern,” he noted.









