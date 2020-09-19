Politics of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Vote buying by NDC, NPP threatening minority parties – Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga, Founder and former flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC)

The two major political parties the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have over the years engaged in vote buying because they are resourceful, the Founder and Leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC) has said.



Hassan Ayariga said on The Key Points on TV3 Saturday, September 19 that this situation has blocked the minority parties in Ghana from becoming a third force in Ghana’s elections as they are unable to raise resources to the level of the two leading parties.



The discussion on the weekend current affairs analysis programme centered on why smaller parties are struggling to break the duopoly of the NDC and the NPP.



Mr Ayariga, who was with the People’s National Convention (PNC) before forming his own political party, said until this situation is addressed by the state, it will be difficult for the smaller parties to rub shoulders with the NDC and the NPP in elections.



“The major political parties go into vote buying. That is the biggest challenge. There is so much vote buying and the vote buying cuts across the political parties leaders,” he said.



He added: “I have seen in my previous party [PNC] that people spent money to occupy position not to work but they use those positions to make money.”



Mr Ayariga also blamed the media for not offering equal opportunities to the lesser known political parties.



“The media is also focused on the NPP and the NDC. We invite you for programmes you don’t come, we send people to your shows you don’t give them the opportunity,” he said.

