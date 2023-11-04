Vote-buying allegations hit NPP Presidential Primaries

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Hours into the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries allegations of vote-buying are flying across the various polling centers.



Rife allegations across the country indicate that the camps of the two leading candidates, Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, are allegedly offering money for votes.



In the La Dade Kotokopon constituency, TV3 reports that some delegates are claiming to have received GHC450 from the camp of the vice president.



In another video that has gone viral on social media, a candidate by the name Sir Collins explained that he chose to vote for Kennedy Agyapong because he appreciated the money he offered him more than that of the vice president.



In an interview with GHOne TV, Collins expressed his strong dissatisfaction, describing it as an insult, that Dr. Bawumia, who aspires to be the party's flagbearer, offered delegates a meager GH¢400 each.



Collins pointed out the disparity in resources and support, questioning why another contender, Kennedy Agyapong, who reportedly has less support from government appointees and the party's rank and file, offered GH¢300.



“I voted for Ken,” he said in the Twi language as he proceeded to give his reason.



“Bawumia has the support of ministers, MCEs, and government officials yet they gave us GH¢400 while Ken gave us GH¢300. That’s an insult. How can you have the support of everyone and give us GH¢400 when an individual Ken is giving us GH¢300?”



Still on GTV another delegate named Samed Nuhu who confirmed being a polling station executive urged the delegates in the Krowor constituency not to allow the monies they’ve received from the candidates to influence their decisions.



He confirmed receiving monies from both the camp of Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong but promised to vote for the person he believes will keep the party in power.



He confessed to voting for Bawumia and also disclosed that he received an envelope but lamented that the amount wasn’t too much.



“I have finished voting and gone for my envelope but the money isn’t much. The process has been cool and without hitches. The people are also conducting themselves well so its going on smoothly. I also took an envelope from Ken. I didn’t fight for it but they give it to me. I have not opened the envelopes yet”, he said.



In the Ellembelle constituency, some delegates are cling that the monies offered them are beyond expectations.



Some angry polling station executives in the Ellembelle constituency of the Western region have accused the election committee of cheating.



"We were told that they would give us GHC100 each to take cars to Nkroful here to vote, but they have given us just GHC50", they said.



"They have cheated us because these monies are from the national headquarters, and it is not fair at all. We are telling the national executives that they should call our constituency executives to order and add the GHC50 before we leave here", they added.





One of the delegates alleging that they are giving envelopes after voting



