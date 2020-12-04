Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

'Vote boom, boom' – Sammy Awuku, Ocquaye Jnr. storm Dome Kwabenya for votes

Mike Oquaye Jnr, Ghana's High Commissioner to India

The NPP National Organizer, Sammy Awuku, and the High Commissioner to India, Amb. Mike Oquaye Jnr had a full day tour at Dome-Kwabenya constituency (DKC) where they had engagements and held mini-campaign rallies to canvass for votes for the party come December 7.



The tour which started with the Tipper and Truck Drivers’ at the Kwabenya Station ended at Dome Community Park with a launch of the “Getho Gala Games”. This was organised to draw all the grassroots supporters of the party in DKC together.



Speaking at all the various destinations, Sammy Awuku emphasised that a vote for Nana Addo and NPP is a vote for the furtherance of the Special Initiatives that Ghanaians are enjoying today. He also stated that Dome Kwabenya is very important to the fortunes of the NPP in this election and he, therefore, asked that they come out in their numbers and vote.



Oquaye Jnr also charged all supporters to turn out in their numbers to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President, Sarah Adwoa Safo as Member of Parliament on Election Day. He urged young ones to tell their parents and relatives to vote for their future, which is secured under President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The entourage donated hand sanitizers and cash to the groups and respective associations.



The event was organised by Constituency Organizer, Mahmoud Asamoah and his team of organisers and area zonal coordinators.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.