Vote against tribal politicians – Lecturer

A senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, has taken a swipe at politicians who are introducing and promoting divisiveness and tribalism into Ghana politics.



According to him, politics is all about selling one’s ideology, policies and campaign messages to the people and therefore tribalism has no place in this enterprise.



He has asked the electorate to reject and massively vote against politicians who carry out tribal politics.



Dr. Asah-Asante, speaking on Yensempa morning show on Onua FM on Monday September 7 cautioned presidential candidates, parliamentary candidates and leaders of the various political parties to be circumspect in their the choice of words to guide their speeches whenever they mount a political platform.



The lecturer indicated that ethnicity and tribalism in politics has been practiced in Ghana for far too long resulting in murder, assault and series of conflicts among tribes and group of people in Ghana largely in political seasons.



Dr. Asah-Asante told host of the programme, Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa, that any leader or politician who perpetrates tribalism is violent and has nothing to offer the country, describing them as “vision-less and sadistic”.



He swiftly blamed the masses for endorsing such politicians in Ghana for the while instead of heavily voting against them in elections to deter others.



He has thus appealed to the general public to reject and vote out leaders who are bent on perpetrating politics of insult and tribalism.

