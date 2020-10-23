Politics of Friday, 23 October 2020

'Vote NDC to give you money to ply your trade' – Sherry Ayittey to fisherfolk

Former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Sherry Ayittey

Former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sherry Ayittey has assured fisher folks that the next John Mahama administration will introduce the Fisherman Credit Scheme to enable them always have the financial wherewithal to ply their trade.



She stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken notice of how fishmongers in particular often struggle to get money to either sponsor a fishing expedition or buy fish in large quantities.



“If after a fishing expedition you need bulk money to purchase the fish in large quantities, NDC will give you a loan to enable you do that without any hussle. So we will introduce the Fisherman Credit Scheme to take care of that.”



Speaking at a rally at New Takoradi in the Takoradi Constituency on the last day of a five-day campaign tour of former President John Mahama, Madam Sherry Ayittey also promised that the NDC government will build a modern fish market at the landing beach to enable the fisher folks trade in convenience.



She berated the Akufo-Addo administration for mismanaging and, in some instances, collapsing some of the interventions introduced by the Mahama administration to ensure fisher folks go about their trade without any let.



“Who brought the Cold Store here at New Takoradi. It was the NDC administration. Those who were put in charge of its management have been sacked. Now there is no activity at the Cold Store. If we come, we will reactivate it. The Premix Fuel Committee operated under the Mahama administration without any discrimination but all has changed. NDC will come back and restore that. NDC will rejuvenate the collapsed Premix Committee and ensure that the Premix actually gets to the Fishermen and not any other person.”



She entreated the electorate to vote massively for John Dramani Mahama for his government to restore the confidence in fishing.



“We will resume the distribution of outboard motors, we will provide the fish smoking grills, the basins, and all other items for you to work without stress.”



The former minister explained that “all these are meant to expand the fishing industry and make it more lucrative”.





